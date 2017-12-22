CNN: Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Sexist?

CNN is now wondering if “It’s A Wonderful Life” — perhaps the most wholesome movie ever made and a holiday favorite — is sexist.

Carol Costello, host of “Across America With Carol Costello” on HLN, a CNN network, penned a piece posted on CNN on Wednesday.

“It seems like America’s every cultural moment is under review thanks to Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore and the rest of the men accused of sexual misconduct this year. I can’t even watch a Christmas movie like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ without wondering if it is inherently sexist. And I love that movie,” she wrote.

“But seriously, if gorgeous, brilliant Mary had never met her George Bailey, would she have ended up working in a library? Worse than that, would she have been an old maid — a fate apparently worse than death when the movie was made in 1946?”

Ugh. Costello is so clueless that she doesn’t even realize that she applying the 2017 framework to a 1946 movie. Note to CC: Things were different back then. (Also note: Things were different in 1387 and 943, too).

But this is where we are right now in 2017, where the liberal snowflakes can (and do) take offense to nearly everything. “White Christmas”? Racist. “Baby It’s Cold Outside”? Sexist. – READ MORE

