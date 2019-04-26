Progressive Group That Backed Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out Against Biden

Justice Democrats, a group that backed Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her run for Congress, has come out in opposition to Joe Biden, who announced he is running for president in 2020 on Thursday.

The old guard of the Democratic Party failed to stop Trump, and they can’t be counted on to lead the fight against his divide-and-conquer politics today. The party needs new leadership with a bold vision capable of energizing voters in the Democratic base who stayed home in 2016. — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 25, 2019

The group called Biden a member of the “old guard” and a “centrist” — apparently both bad words in today’s Democratic Party.

