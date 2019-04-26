Mexico: 300,000 Migrants Traveled Through Country in 2019, Including from Africa, Asia

The Mexican government is reporting that 300,000 migrants from around the globe have traveled through Mexico in the first three months of 2019 to gain entry into the United States at its southern border.

While the majority of the migrants, the Mexican government says, are from Honduras and other countries in Central America, individuals from Cuba, Africa, and southern Asia have also been identified in the migrant caravans.

And Mexico Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero notes that these migrants want to get into the United States “illegally.”

“It’s estimated that during the first three months of the year, more than 300,000 migrants have transited through Mexico to enter the United States illegally,” Sanchez Cordero says. “There’s a change in the flow of migrants who are entering our country.” – READ MORE