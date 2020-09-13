Professor Who Lied About Being Black Resigns From George Washington University

The George Washington University professor who pretended to be black has resigned, the college announced Wednesday.

Jessica Krug, a history professor, apologized in a Sept. 3 Medium post for pretending to be black and admitted that she was a white Jewish woman and called herself a “culture leech.”

“Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week,” George Washington University tweeted.

School officials had previously said that Krug wouldn’t be teaching for the semester, the New York Post reported.

The university’s history department called for Krug’s resignation in a Friday statement.

“Failing that, the department recommends the rescinding of her tenure and the termination of her appointment,” the statement said.

Krug wrote in her Medium post: “I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.”