‘Going To Die Today’: Police Chief Reportedly Slashed In Face With Ice Pick At His Own Home

A South Carolina police chief was reportedly stabbed beneath the eye with an icepick at his own home on Monday.

Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda said he answered a knock at his door and was greeted by a suspect who said the chief was “going to die today,” local police told ABC 4. The man, who was later identified as Forrest Bowman, allegedly thrust an icepick into Fuda’s face and fled the scene, the local outlet reported.

Bowman was reportedly arrested after a standoff at his mobile home, ABC 4 reported.

A tactical law enforcement team deployed a robot and gassed the alleged stabber to bring him into custody, according to the local outlet.

Bowman was naked and screaming when a SWAT team escorted him in handcuffs, according to WCSC 5. The alleged stabber faces attempted murder charges and a local judge has denied bond in the case, the local news source reported.