Pro-Trump Dem: ‘Hypocrite’ Lawmakers Who Call For Impeachment Won’t Denounce Farrakhan (VIDEO)

A leader of the Democrats For Trump movement said several members of his party are hypocritically calling for the president’s impeachment or labeling him a racist while associating themselves with anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein (D) said on “Fox & Friends” that the voters should be well-informed that the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, is reportedly a “pal” of Farrakhan.

Stein said it is “ironic” that people like Ellison (D-Minn.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) label President Trump a “racist” while associating with Farrakhan. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1