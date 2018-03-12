True Pundit

Politics TV

Pro-Trump Dem: ‘Hypocrite’ Lawmakers Who Call For Impeachment Won’t Denounce Farrakhan (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A leader of the Democrats For Trump movement said several members of his party are hypocritically calling for the president’s impeachment or labeling him a racist while associating themselves with anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

WATCH:

Former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein (D) said on “Fox & Friends” that the voters should be well-informed that the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, is reportedly a “pal” of Farrakhan.

Stein said it is “ironic” that people like Ellison (D-Minn.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) label President Trump a “racist” while associating with Farrakhan. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pro-Trump Dem: 'Hypocrite' Lawmakers Who Call For Impeachment Won't Denounce Farrakhan
Pro-Trump Dem: 'Hypocrite' Lawmakers Who Call For Impeachment Won't Denounce Farrakhan

A leader of the Democrats For Trump movement said several members of his party are hypocritically calling for the president's impeachment or labeling him a racist while associating themselves with anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: