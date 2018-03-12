Nun in Katy Perry Real Estate Battle Collapses, Dies During Court Appearance

A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after collapsing during a court appearance.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, had served the church “with dedication and love for many years,” Archbishop Jose Gomez said in a statement.

Holzman was a member of an order of elderly nuns involved in a dispute over the sale of their convent in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV , decrying a judge’s ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell the convent to Perry.

“To Katy Perry, please stop,” Holzman said. “It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1