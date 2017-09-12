Private Company Surveilling People Online, Selling Info to Law Enforcement, Govt Agencies

FOLLOW US!



A private company is turning a profit by surveilling people online and then selling valuable information to law enforcement and government agencies.

According to The Washington Post, the company, Babel Street, offers “a subscription called Babel X” which trawls through “some 40 online sources, scooping up data from popular sites such as Instagram and a Korean social media platform as well as inside ‘dark Web’ forums where cybercriminals lurk.”

The Pentagon was the subscription’s first customer, and some users pay more than $20,000 a year to use the service. – READ MORE