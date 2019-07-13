Princeton Policy Study: 300,000 Illegal Immigrant Kids Will Enroll in School in a Few Weeks

The continued border crossings of illegal aliens from Central America into the U.S. will lead to hundreds of thousands of people being released into this country under “catch and release,” according to Princeton Policy Advisors.

This will most likely cause a drain on our school system to the tune of 300,000 illegal students enrolled.

“We anticipate more than 700,000 migrants will successfully enter the country, increasing the unauthorized Hispanic population by nearly 10 percent,” the organization reportedly wrote in a memo.

This projected increase places a huge burden on local school districts and states — many of which are already struggling to provide a good education for the children who live there legally. – read more