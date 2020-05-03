Prince Harry May Have Regrets as He Tells Friends He ‘Cannot Believe How His Life Has Turned Upside Down’

Prince Harry may finally be having second thoughts about “Megxit,” as he’s reportedly been telling friends that he still can’t believe “how his life has turned upside down” in recent months.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, and they have since moved to Los Angeles, California, where they are currently looking for a mansion to buy. However, a source close to Harry said that he might be starting to have some regrets about ditching his family and his entire life in the United Kingdom to move to Hollywood.

“He has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened,” the source told the U.K. Telegraph. “He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down.”

The insider went on to say that Harry is missing life in the Army, as he had to give up his military appointments when he left the royal family. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --