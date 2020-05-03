Here Are The Key Findings From The Bombshell Government Dossier On China’s Bat Virus Program

A leaked dossier compiled by Western intelligence agencies concludes that China lied and deliberately suppressed or destroyed evidence during the crucial early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, and notes that Chinese researchers have been experimenting with – and creating – deadly bat coronaviruses.

Here are key findings from the 15-page report compiled by Western governments known as the ‘Five Eyes,’ according to Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

A key theme of the dossier is that China’s negligence and lies resulted in the “endangerment of other countries,” as the CCP silenced or ‘disappeared’ doctors who spoke out.

Doctors who bravely spoke out about the new virus were detained and condemned. Their detentions were splashed across the Chinese-state media with a call from Wuhan Police for “all citizens to not fabricate rumours, not spread rumours, not believe rumours.” A tweet from the Global Times on January 2 states: “Police in Central China’s Wuhan arrested 8 people spreading rumours about local outbreak of unidentifiable #pneumonia. Previous online posts said it was SARS.” This had the intended effect of silencing other doctors who may have been inclined to speak out. –Daily Telegraph

Furthermore, evidence was destroyed, and China refused to provide live samples to international scientists working on a vaccine.

The paper obtained by The Saturday Telegraph speaks about “the suppression and destruction of evidence” and points to “virus samples ordered destroyed at genomics labs, wildlife market stalls bleached, the genome sequence not shared publicly, the Shanghai lab closure for ‘rectification’, academic articles subjected to prior review by the Ministry of Science and Technology and data on asymptomatic ‘silent carriers’ kept secret”. –Daily Telegraph

The dossier slams China’s constant lies about the virus, noting that “Despite evidence of human-human transmission from early December, PRC authorities deny it until January 20,” adding “The World Health Organisation does the same. Yet officials in Taiwan raised concerns as early as December 31, as did experts in Hong Kong on January 4.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --