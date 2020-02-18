‘Price Is Right’ shuts down after grisly death of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee

CBS has canceled tapings of “The Price Is Right” this week following the violent death of Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to host Drew Carey.

Harwick, a well-known family therapist and author, was killed at age 38, allegedly by her former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, on Saturday.

Episodes of “The Price Is Right” that were scheduled to tape on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed until the week of Feb. 24 or March 2, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Police found Harwick unconscious with multiple blunt force injuries on Saturday morning while responding to a report of a woman screaming near the therapist's Hollywood Hills home. She later died at a hospital.