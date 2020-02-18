WATCH: MSNBC Tries To Speak To Bernie Supporter, Accidentally Interviews Trump Supporter Who Unloads On The Left

On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur attempted to speak to a supporter of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), pinpointing a potential voter outside the democratic socialist’s rally.

However, the man Tur approached turned out to be a proud supporter of President Donald Trump. And when he was asked if he thought Sanders had any appeal, the Trump backer ripped apart the Left’s ideology as “anti-growth,” “anti-family,” “anti-American,” and “anti-life,” clearly surprising the MSNBC reporter. – READ MORE

