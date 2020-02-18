WATCH: MSNBC Tries To Speak To Bernie Supporter, Accidentally Interviews Trump Supporter Who Unloads On The Left

On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur attempted to speak to a supporter of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), pinpointing a potential voter outside the democratic socialist’s rally.

“Can you tell us who you voted for?” “Donald John Trump.” “Bernie is not appealing?” “The whole ideology would be destructive to the country “It’s anti-growth. It’s anti-family. It’s anti-American. And, as a Roman Catholic, it’s anti-life.” Someone check on Nicole Wallace 😂 pic.twitter.com/D9R8cRaPiy — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 11, 2020

However, the man Tur approached turned out to be a proud supporter of President Donald Trump. And when he was asked if he thought Sanders had any appeal, the Trump backer ripped apart the Left’s ideology as “anti-growth,” “anti-family,” “anti-American,” and “anti-life,” clearly surprising the MSNBC reporter. – READ MORE

