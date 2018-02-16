Press Rips Trump For Lack Of Security Clearances. Now Let’s Look At Clinton’s Record.

Now that a new charge has been leveled at the Trump White House, that over 100 staffers in the Executive Office of the President were operating on interim clearances more than a year after Trump was elected, it should be pointed out that over a year into Bill Clinton’s first term, roughly 100 White House personnel of the total of 1,044 personnel had no security clearance at all.

As The Washington Times reports, both Republicans and Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence were concerned; they wrote to CIA Director James Woolsey on March 17, 1994, “… What specific steps …have [you] taken to ensure that information classified to protect intelligence sources and methods has not been made available to individuals on the White House staff who do not have appropriate clearances?”

The Times adds, “And there was a problem with basic passes. Nearly one-third of all staff lacked permanent grounds and building passes.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *