In Three Months, Enough Fentanyl Was Smuggled Across The Border To Kill 36 Million Americans

Border Patrol agents confiscated more than 36 million lethal doses worth of fentanyl in three months while catching illegal immigrants entering the U.S. along the southern border, according to congressional testimony.

Andrew R. Arthur of the research institute Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) testified in front of the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Thursday. Congress invited witnesses to discuss how environmental regulations affect border enforcement.

“In addition to aliens, Border Patrol Agents apprehended a significant quantity of narcotics in FY 2017,” Arthur said, quoting data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Last year, agents seized 9,346 pounds of cocaine, 953 pounds of heroin, 861,231 pounds of marijuana, 10,328 pounds of methamphetamines, and 181 pounds of fentanyl.”

From October through December, the first three months of Fiscal Year 2018, border agents seized another 161 pounds of fentanyl, Arthur added.- READ MORE

