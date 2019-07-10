President Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ speech breaks Fox News ratings records

It appears Fox News’ decision to offer a two-hour special covering President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration on July 4 has apparently paid off, as evidenced by viewership breaking two network records and dominating the ratings.

Fox reported that during the president’s speech from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET, the outlet averaged 4.6 million viewers — its largest ever July 4 prime-time audience — more than double the viewers of CNN and MSNBC’s coverage combined, at 1.5 million and a “dismal” 374,000, respectively.

The telecast was also the most-watched show of 2019 for Fox News’ “Special Report.”

Ahead of the Independence Day fanfare, major networks ABC, CBS, and NBC all announced they would not provide live television coverage of President Trump’s speech, opting instead to stick with regularly scheduled shows like “Jeopardy!” and “Inside Edition.” – READ MORE