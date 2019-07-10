Mike Rowe dismantles Nike and Colin Kaepernick over their rejection of Betsy Ross flag

Former ‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe logically dismantled Nike and Colin Kaepernick over their rejection of the Betsy Ross American flag in a Facebook post on the Fourth of July.
“I think Nike has the right to decorate their shoes with whatever flag they desire,” wrote Rowe. “I think Kaepernick has the right to offer marketing advice to any company that’ll take it. And I think you and I have the right to purchase whatever brand of tennis shoes we choose.”
Nike was lambasted by many critics after it was reported that they cancelled the sale of a Fourth of July shoe that would bear the first design of the American flag because their marketing spokesman Colin Kaepernick complained.
Rowe said there was nothing “inherently dangerous” with Nike choosing to market their shoes with a left-wing worldview. But he also said that there was a danger with erasing the past.
On the other hand, I think Ronald Reagan was right when he said we're always one generation away from losing the freedoms we currently enjoy. Along with the siren song of socialism, the persistent promise of "free" stuff, and the breathtaking level of censorship on our college campuses, I worry about the growing belief among many that we can somehow improve our present by erasing our past; by toppling statues, outlawing "problematic" symbols, or rewriting specific pieces of our history in ways that leave us feeling less offended.