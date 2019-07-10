Mike Rowe dismantles Nike and Colin Kaepernick over their rejection of Betsy Ross flag

Former ‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe logically dismantled Nike and Colin Kaepernick over their rejection of the Betsy Ross American flag in a Facebook post on the Fourth of July.

“I think Nike has the right to decorate their shoes with whatever flag they desire,” wrote Rowe. “I think Kaepernick has the right to offer marketing advice to any company that’ll take it. And I think you and I have the right to purchase whatever brand of tennis shoes we choose.”

Nike was lambasted by many critics after it was reported that they cancelled the sale of a Fourth of July shoe that would bear the first design of the American flag because their marketing spokesman Colin Kaepernick complained.

Rowe said there was nothing “inherently dangerous” with Nike choosing to market their shoes with a left-wing worldview. But he also said that there was a danger with erasing the past.