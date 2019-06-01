President Trump’s Approval Rating Highest In 24 Months, According To New Poll

On Friday, the results of the most recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll were released. The survey of 1,295 registered voters, which was conducted between May 29-30, features a boosted approval rating for President Trump.

The survey asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President of the United States?”

25% of respondents said that they “strongly approve” of the job Trump is doing, while 23% said that they “somewhat approve,” for a net 48% approval. 37% of respondents said that they “strongly disapprove,” while 15% said that they “somewhat disapprove,” for a net 52% disapproval.

According to The Hill, President Trump hasn’t seen an approval rating this high in the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll since mid-2017, a full 24 months ago. – READ MORE