Analyst Who’s Predicted Presidency Correctly Last 9 Elections Says There’s Only One Way Trump Will Lose

In the past few weeks, analysts who have created models to predict the outcome of presidential elections have all noted that, as of right now, President Donald Trump is on track to win re-election, possibly in a landslide.

One such analyst, American University professor Allan Lichtman, said recently that the only way Trump would lose re-election is if Democrats “grow a spine” and impeach him.

“It’s a false dichotomy to say Democrats have a choice between doing what is right and what is constitutional and what is politically right. Impeachment is also politically right,” Lichtman told CNN Wednesday.

Lichtman has correctly predicted the last nine presidential elections, dating back to 1984. – READ MORE

