President Trump walks out of meeting with Democratic leaders after Nancy Pelosi accuses him of a cover-up

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday morning that Democrats believe that President Donald Trump is “engaged in a cover-up.” The president responded by walking out of a scheduled meeting with Democrats and reportedly declaring that he could not work with them as long as the investigations continued.
Her remarks came following a meeting with House Democrats whose calls to impeach Trump have continued to grow, CNN reported.
Trump responded to Pelosi’s remarks in an impromptu news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.
"I don't do cover-ups," Trump told reporters.