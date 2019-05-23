President Trump walks out of meeting with Democratic leaders after Nancy Pelosi accuses him of a cover-up

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday morning that Democrats believe that President Donald Trump is “engaged in a cover-up.” The president responded by walking out of a scheduled meeting with Democrats and reportedly declaring that he could not work with them as long as the investigations continued.

Her remarks came following a meeting with House Democrats whose calls to impeach Trump have continued to grow, CNN reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up" https://t.co/RhvismjmFt pic.twitter.com/dzi179fGu1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 22, 2019

Trump responded to Pelosi’s remarks in an impromptu news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

“I don’t do cover-ups,” Trump told reporters. – READ MORE