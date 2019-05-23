Tornado in Jefferson City, Mo., may have caused ‘catastrophic damage’: reports

Jefferson City, the capital city of Missouri, has taken a direct hit from a tornado and suffered possibly “catastrophic” damage, according to reports.
There were no immediate reports about fatalities. Initial reports in local media claimed dozens were hospitalized with injuries, but state Public Safety officials tweeted Thursday morning that the reports were overblown, and that only nine people were admitted to Jefferson City hospitals with storm-related injuries.
According to the National Weather Service, a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City, at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph.
The twister appeared to have traveled through the center part of town, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported. – READ MORE