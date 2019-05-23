Tornado in Jefferson City, Mo., may have caused ‘catastrophic damage’: reports

Jefferson City, the capital city of Missouri, has taken a direct hit from a tornado and suffered possibly “catastrophic” damage, according to reports.

There were no immediate reports about fatalities. Initial reports in local media claimed dozens were hospitalized with injuries, but state Public Safety officials tweeted Thursday morning that the reports were overblown, and that only nine people were admitted to Jefferson City hospitals with storm-related injuries.

There are erroneous reports that 100 people are hospitalized in Jefferson City due to the tornado. The State Emergency Operations Center has confirmed nine patients at Jefferson City hospitals due to storm-related injuries. #MoWx #jeffersoncity #JeffersonCityMo — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City, at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph.

The twister appeared to have traveled through the center part of town, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported. – READ MORE

