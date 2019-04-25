President Trump Takes A Dig At ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden As He Welcomes Him To The 2020 Race

President Donald Trump welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden into the presidential race on Thursday, hours after Biden formally announced that he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump tweeted. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

“It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas,” he continued. “But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Biden launched his long-awaited campaign with a nearly four-minute ad portraying Trump as a supporter of white supremacy, racism and anti-Semitism. He further warned Americans that given a second term in office, Trump will “forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

“I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” Biden said. “The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America is at stake.”

Biden has been polling as the top contender for the Democratic nomination, though his age and his race are seen as drawbacks by the left wing of the party. Prior to even announcing, he has faced resistance to a run for president, including allegations of sexual misconduct and renewed backlash for his handling of the 1991 Anita Hill hearing.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]