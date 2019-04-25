FBI Raids Baltimore Mayor’s Home And City Hall

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) raided Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home and Baltimore City Hall Thursday.View image on Twitter

FBI and IRS agents are executing search warrants in several locations related to Mayor Catherine Pugh

Here–her house in Northwest Baltimore. Also targeting a business address that is also used by non-profit she founded and City Hall pic.twitter.com/jr75Lve4ZG — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) April 25, 2019

Several people, including one wearing an FBI windbreaker, were seen at city hall, the Carroll County Times reported Thursday.

Around 20 officials are at the scene, according to WBALTV 11.

Pugh announced April 1 she would be on an indefinite leave of absence due to pneumonia. Her statement came as she was embroiled in a scandal over her self-published “Healthy Holly” books.

The 69-year-old mayor is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor after selling her books to University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) for $500,000 while on the system’s board.

Baltimore City Council members called on Pugh to resign in an April 8 letter. Pugh’s office said she “fully intends” to return to her position, The Baltimore Sun reported.

