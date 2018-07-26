President Trump Slams Michael Cohen After CNN Airs Private Recording “What Kind of Lawyer Would Tape a Client?”

President Trump unleashed on his former attorney Michael Cohen Wednesday morning for recording a private conversation between them.

The Drudge Report ran a blistering headline Wednesday morning, calling Michael Cohen “THE RAT” after he flipped on Trump.

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

On Tuesday evening, CNN aired a private recording of President Trump discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would purchase rights to Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story about their 2006 affair. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s taped 2016 conversation with his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen on buying the rights to a Playboy model’s story of an alleged affair is “not illegal,” though it might be embarrassing, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said Tuesday during an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“At the very worst, it might be embarrassing, but it’s not illegal,” Priebus (shown above) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “One thing I have learned from being out of the sort of spotlight and the daily grind is that when you go back to Wisconsin and Michigan and Ohio … I have not found a single person who is swayed by any of these stories [that are] a massive financial boon to … cable news, and especially a couple of other networks.”

CNN obtained a recording of a September 2016 conversation between Trump and Cohen concerning buying the story rights to Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story of an alleged affair with Trump from a decade ago.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now part of Trump’s legal team, has said that the payment was never made. Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, gave the recording to CNN for release Tuesday on “Cuomo Prime Time.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1