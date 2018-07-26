GOP Lawmakers Aware of New Documents Related to Hillary’s Phony Dossier After Lisa Page Deposition (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) are meeting with senior DOJ officials on Capitol Hill Wednesday to discuss the ongoing production of Spygate documents.

According to Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, GOP lawmakers have discovered new documents related to the phony dossier after Lisa Page’s closed-door deposition.

“Lawmakers are aware of new records after the recent closed-door depositions from FBI agent Peter Strzok and his former colleague and lover FBI lover Lisa Page.” Catherine Herridge said. “Lawmakers are now seeking records related to the controversial Trump dossier. An internal FBI file documenting bureau efforts to verify the salacious allegations,” Herridge continued.

GOP lawmakers to meet with @TheJusticeDept officials; Catherine Herridge reports. pic.twitter.com/zu7v7yLtkz — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2018

Other documents are related to former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe’s memos that document alleged ‘obstruction’ of the Russia probe.- READ MORE

CBS News decided to “fact check” President Donald Trump’s recent claims about the dossier prepared by Christopher Steele that was used to obtain a FISA warrantto wiretap former adviser Carter Page. Here’s what Trump said:

It was classified to cover up misconduct by the FBI and Justice Department in misleading the Court by using this Dossier in a dishonest way to gain a warrant to target the Trump Team. This is a Clinton Campaign document. It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump …

As for Trump’s designation that the dossier was a “Clinton Campaign document,” CBS takes issue once again.

“It’s also not correct to call the Steele dossier a ‘Clinton Campaign document,’” the outlet wrote. “Steele was hired by FUSION GPS, a private research firm that in turn was hired by a law firm that represented the Democratic campaign.”

As to the Clinton campaign’s involvement, CBS wrote: “But Clinton’s closest aides said they didn’t learn about the research until after the election, which is probable considering they never raised the allegations publicly.”

Perhaps they reached this conclusion because the dossier didn’t appear on campaign letterhead (which is about the only thing that would have made CBS claim Trump was correct). – READ MORE

