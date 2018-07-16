President Trump SHREDS Obama For Failing To Take On Russian Hackers

President Donald Trump responded Saturday to a series of indictments made against Russian hackers as part of Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation by laying the blame squarely at the feet of former President Barack Obama.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issued a dozen indictments Friday against “Russian intelligence officers” connected to a cyber warfare operation that hacked a DNC server in 2016, and breached several state election systems, exposing the information of around 50,000 voters.

It’s not clear whether the Department of Justice will be able to bring the 12 individuals, who called themselves “Guccifer 2.0,” to justice in the United States.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

What is clear, Trump said Saturday, is that Barack Obama’s administration was remiss in handling the hacking threat from Russia, giving the Russians license to meddle in American elections. – READ MORE

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states.

In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts,” Brazile wrote in her new book, “Hacks.”

And in June left-leaning Mother Jones reported in March that President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, ordered officials to ‘stand down’ as Russia allegedly attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

In June whistle-blower Michael Daniel testified before Congress that Susan Rice ordered him and his staff in the White House cybersecurity team to “stand down” in regard to Russian attempts to meddle with the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirmed that the DNC server was never actually hacked.

Rather, the emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

BREAKING: DNC server was never actually "hacked" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

BREAKING: Rosenstein just confirmed emails obtained through “spearfishing” email scam, which thousands of people including Republicans fell for. No wonder the DNC server was never examined by FBI. It was never actually hacked. This was a monumental lie by the Clinton campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

“The defendants used two techniques to steal information. First they used a scheme known as spear phishing, which involves sending misleading emails and tricking the users of disclosing their passwords and security information,” Rosenstein said.

“Secondly, the defendants hacked into computer networks and installed malicious software and allowed them to spy on users,” Rosenstein continued.

The computer networks Rosenstein was referring to was a Congressional campaign, not the DNC server.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1