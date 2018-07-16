Bourdain calls Bill Clinton “entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting” in new interview conducted months before his death

In a newly published interview for the magazine Popula originally conducted in February, the late “Parts Unknown” creator discussed a wide variety of subjects, from his career, travel, as well as politics and the #MeToo movement.

Asked about allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill Clinton, Bourdain described the former president as, “A piece of s**t. Entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting, and the way that he—and [Hillary Clinton]—destroyed these women and the way that everyone went along, and, and are blind to this!”

He went on to describe Clinton’s behaviour as “unacceptable,” but added, “I don’t think he should’ve been thrown out of office for this.”

“I would look at this way. I would never under any circumstances vote for Bill Clinton today. But I think impeaching the guy over Lewinsky was ridiculous. Particularly given today,” Bourdain explained. “It was the shaming, discrediting, undermining the women that made both of them unsuitable for any future endeavours. I don’t think they should’ve pulled him from office.” – READ MORE

What in the world was Anthony Bourdain referring to when he said — just weeks ago — he had been harassed by Hillary Clinton’s goons “And it ain’t fun?”

Bourdain reportedly took his own life on Friday. He was 61.

..and I am in no way an HRC fan. I’ve been on the receiving end of her operatives’ wrath. And it ain’t fun, — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 2, 2018

Haunting. Bourdain was found Friday after reportedly hanging himself.

It’s no secret that people who cross the Clinton’s wind up dead … mostly from suicide. Just this week, famous designer and Clinton Foundation member, Kate Spade reportedly killed herself. Spade hung herself as well, NYPD officials said. Are Spade’s and Bourdain’s deaths both coincidences?

Seems beyond suspicious. The last thing we need are more conspiracy stories but any good detective would question what has transpired this week.

Something here is amiss.

Back in October of 2017, CNN’s Bourdain made statements regarding Harvey Weinstein, suggesting Hillary Clinton had to know of his history of being a sexual predator. Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, accused Weinstein of raping her.

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She’s not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

The tweet angered Hillary spokesman, Brian Fallon. He took to Twitter to tell Bourdain to “eat a scorpion.” Many other Clinton winged monkeys followed suit.

Go eat a scorpion or something.https://t.co/jlKBC2TDmI — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 12, 2017

One month ago today, Anthony Bourdain tweeted he was not a fan of HRC, and he was on the receiving end of he’d operatives’ wrath. One month ago… pic.twitter.com/kHFeKn7FKJ — Mike (@Fuctupmind) June 8, 2018

