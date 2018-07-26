President Trump Promises To ‘Fight Like Hell’ To Reform Veterans Affairs Department

President Trump on Tuesday assured attendees at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention that he would “fight like hell” to pass legislation to help veterans returning from war.

In his fiery speech in Kansas City, Missouri, Trump pledged big reforms are coming to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Trump also praised his new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie saying, “he’s going to be fantastic,” as he called those who voted against his confirmation “super-lefts.”- READ MORE

Even the Veterans of Foreign War booed the fake news media today in Kansas City, Missouri.

The US liberal mainstream media coverage of President Trump is 90% negative.- READ MORE