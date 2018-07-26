WATCH: Rand Paul’s mention of McCain draws boos at conservative event

A crowd of mostly high school students booed when Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) mentioned Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during a speech on Tuesday night.

“The reason we didn’t repeal [ObamaCare] is because we have six or seven Republican senators who got cold feet,” Paul said at the High School Leadership Summit hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

“Let’s just say, John McCain and a few others,” Paul added, drawing boos from the audience.

Massive boos for Cryptkeeper John McCain at #TPUSA dinner pic.twitter.com/G3HWw8GJIk — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 24, 2018

President Trump and other allies have repeatedly swiped at McCain’s decisive vote last year against a scaled-down bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which helped torpedo GOP efforts to undo former President Obama’s signature health-care law.

Paul’s comments Tuesday echoed Trump, who has continually mocked McCain for the “thumbs down” hand gesture he made when he voted down the bill. – READ MORE

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain on Monday called President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “a tragic mistake” and a new low point for the United States, accusing the American leader of failing to defend his country.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1