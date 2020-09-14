President Trump on shooter who ambushed two LA deputies: ‘He’s an animal; he’s not a human being.’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump called the shooter who ambushed two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while they were sitting in their squad car over the weekend an “animal.”

“He’s not a human being. He’s an animal.” Trump absolutely tears into the perpetrator who shot the two sheriffs deputies in Compton. pic.twitter.com/Y2pKiWeEtx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

“Now you saw a video of that animal that went up to the car — did everybody see that?” Trump asked during his Las Vegas rally Sunday. “This animal, this animal goes up to the car — two unsuspecting fine people … fine people. I mean, they are in very grave condition, as you know. Fine people. He’s an animal. And I called him an animal, and I was criticized by people for calling him an animal. They said, ‘He’s a human being.’ He’s not a human being. He’s an animal; he’s not a human being.” – READ MORE

