‘Enter At Your Own Risk!’: Texas Police Group Puts Up Billboards Warning Those Entering Austin That City Defunded Police

People entering Austin, Texas, from Interstate 35 will see two billboards warning them that the city defunded police.

One billboard says, “Warning! Austin defunded police. Enter at your own risk!” CBS News reported. The board is referring to the Austin city council’s vote last month to cut the police budget.

Thank you to the Texas Municipal Police Association for these great new billboards that went up in Austin today. @austintexasgov ignored public safety and made a dangerous decision to #defundpolice #bigmistake #backtheblue #txlege pic.twitter.com/bGO8X1Hyur — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) September 9, 2020

The second billboard reads, “Limited support next 20 miles,” the outlet reported.

The billboards were put up by the Texas Municipal Police Association, which announced its campaign Wednesday on Facebook – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --