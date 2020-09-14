‘Enter At Your Own Risk!’: Texas Police Group Puts Up Billboards Warning Those Entering Austin That City Defunded Police

People entering Austin, Texas, from Interstate 35 will see two billboards warning them that the city defunded police.

One billboard says, “Warning! Austin defunded police. Enter at your own risk!” CBS News reported. The board is referring to the Austin city council’s vote last month to cut the police budget.

The second billboard reads, “Limited support next 20 miles,” the outlet reported.

The billboards were put up by the Texas Municipal Police Association, which announced its campaign Wednesday on Facebook – READ MORE

