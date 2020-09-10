President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; person behind nomination slams Obama

President Donald Trump has officially been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Parliament, said Trump is deserving of the esteemed award because of his efforts to broker peaceful relationships between countries, specifically citing the historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Tybring-Gjedde said the Nobel Prize Committee should examine Trump’s record, for they will find that it is much more impressive than former President Barack Obama’s.

Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

“I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts — not on the way he behaves sometimes,” the Norwegian lawmaker continued. “The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.” – READ MORE

