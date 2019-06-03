President Trump Kicks off UK State Visit With ‘Dumb and Incompetent’ London Mayor Khan Roast

President Donald Trump fired back at London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s direct attack on him, taking to Twitter Monday morning as he landed in the UK to dismiss the outspoken left-wing politician as a “stone cold loser”.

The Tweets — which President Trump appeared to make while flying over British airspace but before Air Force One touched town — followed an article about the President London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote for Britain’s perhaps best known old-left Sunday newspaper The Observer. Writing the day before the state visit was due to begin, Khan compared Trump to most fascist and authoritarian leaders of the past century.

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Replying in kind, President Trump pointed to Khan’s poor record as Mayor, which has seen crime and particularly violent crime and murder soar, and suggested the Labour party politician spend more time doing his job properly rather than attacking the leaders of key British allies.

As well as roasting Khan’s “terrible” attempt at leading London, the President also said the Mayor had been foolish, was a “stone cold loser”, and was much like the “very dumb and incompetent” New York Mayor de Blasio. – READ MORE

