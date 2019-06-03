Facebook Tumbles After FTC Opens Competition Probe

The Trump Administration’s long-anticipated anti-trust War on Silicon Valley is starting to look more like a blitzkrieg.

After WSJ opened the floodgates by quietly publishing the first report, about an anti-trust probe into Google, late Friday night, reports exposing new details about the anti-monopoly push, which will also encompass Amazon and, now, Facebook, have been dropping like bombs on the market.

According to WSJ‘s latest revelation, published around midday New York City time on Monday, the FTC is taking the lead on an anti-trust investigation into Facebook.

The report sent Facebook shares down 9% in midday trade, wiping $6 billion off CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth in minutes, showing just how seriously the market is taking the risk that the Trump Administration could do Elizabeth Warren one better by leading the breakup of big tech. – READ MORE