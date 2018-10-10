President Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh and his family at ceremonial swearing-in as Supreme Court justice

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh's parents, wife, and two daughters

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh accepted his nomination and was ceremonially sworn in to his position on the federal bench by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy at the White House on Monday.

Kavanaugh said he was thankful for the “steadfast, unwavering support throughout this process.”

He called Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. “independent and inspiring,” and added that he too will interpret the law in the same way, without regard to partisan politics.

“A good judge must be an umpire, an impartial decider.”

Kavanaugh said he will "always be a team player on the team of nine."