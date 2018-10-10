House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Introducing Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall, Making Midterm Immigration Referendum

House Majority Leader Kevin Mccarthy Will Introduce A Bill This Week That Will Fully Fund President Donald Trump’s Planned Wall Along The U.s. Border With Mexico, Thereby Setting The Midterm Elections Up As A Referendum On Immigration Policy, Breitbart News Has Learned Exclusively.

Outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan hinted at a post-election border wall funding fight on Monday.

“We intend on having a full-fledged discussion on how to complete our mission to secure the border, and yes, we will have a fight about this,” Ryan said of the wall fight that looms at a news conference on Monday.

Now Breitbart News can exclusively report exactly what is expected to happen in the lead-up to, and immediate aftermath of, the midterm election. First, McCarthy, his office confirmed to Breitbart News, will introduce a bill this week that includes the full funding for the border wall–about $23.4 billion more than what has already gone to the wall effort–as well as several other enforcement measures that have already passed the House of Representatives. Congress has already directed $1.6 billion to wall funding in the omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2018 that just passed Congress, and McCarthy’s new bill–titled the “Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act”–would take the wall the rest of the way, in addition to providing for a variety of enforcement measures.

“For decades, America’s inability to secure our borders and stop illegal immigration has encouraged millions to undertake a dangerous journey to come here in violation of our laws and created a huge loophole to the legal channels to the immigration process where America welcomes immigrants to our country,” McCarthy said in a statement to Breitbart News. “President Trump’s election was a wakeup call to Washington. The American people want us to build the wall and enforce the law. Maintaining strong borders is one of the basic responsibilities of any nation. For too long, America has failed in this responsibility.” – READ MORE

A new report shows that Americans are paying an enormous amount more for the births of illegal immigrant children than for the funding that Congress plans to give to President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The data by the Census Bureau reveals that there were 297,000 births by women in the U.S. illegally in 2014.

The births by the illegal immigrants cost taxpayers approximately $2.4 billion — which is $800 million more than the approved budget for Trump’s border wall and is enough to pay for the wall over 10 years, The Washington Examiner reported.

The number of illegal immigrant births totaled 7.5 percent of all births, compared to the number of legal immigrants 12.4 percent of all births in the U.S. in 2014. – READ MORE