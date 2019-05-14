President Trump: ‘All the Red Sox Have Done Is WIN Since Coming to the White House!’

President Donald Trump trolled sports teams who have declined to visit the White House, with a Monday morning tweet noting that the Boston Red Sox have been winning “since coming to the White House.”

The president seemed to take credit for the Sox winning streak with a tweet saying, “Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House!”

Trump then broadened that to other teams that have visited the White House and even took a shot at, Sports Illustrated.

Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

"Others also have done very well," Trump added. "The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys!"