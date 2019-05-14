Family services whisks away newborn baby after mother’s urine tests positive for opiates — because of a poppy seed bagel

Family services forcibly separated a newborn baby from its mother after the mother tested positive for opiates.

Only after the state services removed the child from its mother’s custody was it discovered that a poppy seed bagel was behind the mother’s positive opiate result.

New York mom Elizabeth Dominguez, 29, ate a poppy seed bagel hours before going into labor May 1.

It would prove to be a mistake after the hospital tested her urine.

Prior to delivering her newborn son, the hospital took a urine sample, which came back positive for opiates.