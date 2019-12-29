President To Launch ‘Evangelicals For Trump’ Coalition

In an effort to further capture his base, the president will be launching the “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition in Miami, Florida, on January 3.

“The Trump campaign’s launch of ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ will be held at a Florida megachurch with a capacity of 7,000 congregants, the campaign said Friday,” reports The Washington Times. “The outreach event for a key part of the president’s base will be held next Friday in Miami at El Rey Jesus, or King Jesus International Ministry.”

Though the Trump campaign previously pledged to launch the coalition, the gesture to hold the president’s base comes on the heels of Christianity Today publishing an op-ed calling for Trump’s removal from office.

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.” – READ MORE