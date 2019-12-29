Obama tells big-money Dem donors to back Warren if she wins nomination: report

Former President Barack Obama has been encouraging Democratic bundlers to pledge their full support to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., should she win the party’s nomination for president, The Hill reported Monday.

Warren has publically blasted billionaires and big corporations alike and has promised to not take campaign contributions from either, instead focusing on small-dollar contributions from the Democratic Party’s grassroots. That move has caused consternation among some wealthy Democrats about what policies the senator might push should she become president. In response, one Obama ally told The Hill that the former president is trying to “rally the troops,” particularly in the financial services industry.

Obama has refused to endorse any candidate in the Democratic primary race, which includes his former Vice President Joe Biden. However, in private meetings, he has talked up Warren and made it clear he views her as a formidable and capable candidate.

“He obviously thinks she’s very smart,” one Democratic donor said. “He thinks her policy ideas matter. And I think he sees her running the campaign with the most depth.”

"He appreciates her intellect and is impressed by the campaign she's run," a former Obama aide told The Hill. "If anything, she has the most substantive achievements from his time in the White House. And he's someone who can talk at length about her accolades."