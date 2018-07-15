Preliminary Injunction To Allow ‘Hundreds off Thousands’ of Florida University Students To Vote Early

Less than four months before November’s general election, which includes the congressional mid-term, state legislature and gubernatorial races as well as 13 ballot measures, a federal judge will rule if Florida’s four-year early voting ban on public college campuses is constitutional.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Chief Justice Mark Walker on July 16 will consider a preliminary injunction to prevent Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner from enforcing the ban.

If the injunction is sustained, potentially “hundreds of thousands” of students will find it easier to vote on Florida campuses this fall.

The injunction stems from a May 22 lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Florida and six University of Florida and Florida State University students who claim the ban violates students’ 1st, 14th, and 26th amendment rights.

The suit has been joined by two nationwide organizations dedicated to expanding voter access, particularly among populations likely to vote for progressives, such as students. – READ MORE

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

