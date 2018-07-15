Hillary starts speech: ‘I’m so tired, I can barely stand’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton may have visions of 2020 — if she can just keep her eyes open.

The failed presidential candidate started her speech to the American Federation of Teachers union on Friday in a bizarre way: by telling everyone how tired she was.

“Well, I’ll tell you,” she said, “I’ve been back there listening to Randi (Weingarten) and I’m so exhausted, I can barely stand here.”

Clinton flashed moments of bitterness and anger to the unionists gathered in Pittsburgh.

Speaking at the labor union’s conference in Pittsburgh, Mrs. Clinton slammed the administration’s separations of families at the border as inhumane and indecent.

“I believe with all my heart that the test of any society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us, particularly our youngest, our oldest, our people with disabilities, and right now, my friends, our country is failing that test,” she said. “We have never seen such organized cruelty, disdain and contempt for those values.

“People used to hide the way they felt,” she lamented. “They wouldn’t come right out and say what they were thinking, which was good, that’s part of the process of civilization. Boy, not today.”

Mrs. Clinton went on to claim that Republicans “are trying to rip the heart out of America.”

"They want to turn us against each other," she said. "They want to divide and conquer. Fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts, reason and evidence are under assault. But at the same time, we are seeing an unprecedented outpouring of grassroots activism and energy."