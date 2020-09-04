Pregnant Australian Mother Arrested In Her Home Over Facebook Lockdown Protest Post

For those that have either mocked or merely ignored the idea that big government may be (is) using the pandemic as an “excuse” to exercise more control over every aspect of your life, we present: Exhibit A.

Zoe Buhler is a 28 year old pregnant mother who lives just outside of Melbourne, Australia. She was handcuffed in her own living room on Wednesday afternoon and charged with “incitement” after officers entered her private property (with a search warrant) and began reading Buhler her rights.

What could have prompted such a robust response from law enforcement? Buhler made a Facebook post that allegedly incited a “anti-lockdown protest” in Victoria. “Anyone from Ballarat please join us in our fight for freedom and human rights!” she wrote on the page.

Video shows Buhler trying to be reasonable and plead with officers, informing them that she has an ultrasound “in an hour”.

She asks the officers, bewildered: “Excuse me, incitement for what, what on Earth? I’m in my pajamas, my two kids are here. I have an ultrasound in an hour because I’m pregnant.” She insisted she hadn’t broken any law by putting up the post and offered one more than one occasion to simply take the post down. – READ MORE

