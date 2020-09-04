Kyle Rittenhouse breaks silence in ‘tweet heard ’round the world,’ lawyer says: ‘I’m going to be out of here soon’

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old facing murder charges after reportedly killing two people and wounding a third person during Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last week, has spoken out to thank his supporters, according to his lawyer.

Rittenhouse is being tried as an adult, and faces multiple charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

His lawyer, John Pierce, said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense during the riots, following Jacob Blake’s police shooting on Aug. 23

Pierce shared video footage of a conversation he purported to be between him and Rittenhouse.

The caller can be heard on the phone saying, “I just wanna thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlying support. I just want to thank all of you for the mail I’ve been receiving. It’s been really helpful.” – READ MORE

