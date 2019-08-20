POTUS, White House Swipe Back at Scaramucci for Recent Anti-Trump Remarks

President Donald Trump and the White House is swiping back at a former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci amid his recent media blitz against the president.

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley unleashed on The Mooch during a Sunday interview with Fox News’ “MediaBuzz,” blasting the financier as trying to “profiteer off the mocking” of the president.

“They’re considered persona non grata if they’re in Donald Trump’s orbit and support this president, but the moment they say something bad about this president, they all of a sudden become the toast of the town,” the deputy press secretary said.

“I’ve seen it time and time again — it’s instantaneous,” Gidley continued. “When you have a chance to make money and profiteer off of the mocking and pushing against the president, people do it all the time, and this instance is no different.” – READ MORE