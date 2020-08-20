Portland Rioters Set Fire to County Building Full of COVID PPE. Top Cop Begs Them to Stop.

On the day after Night 82 of The Portland Riots™ (looking for sponsors!), the new police chief is begging rioters to please stop because “the world is watching. We are on the national stage right now.”

The only thing he left out was a plaintive wail and a feeble, “I’m not joking, this is my job!”

Too late. On night 82 of the riots, police reported a marauding mob of “several hundred” rioters set fire to the Multnomah County Building just across the river from their previous favorite targets in downtown Portland. That’s where the county commission holds its meetings, social services are doled out, and executives with the sheriff’s office and other top executives have their offices.

It also turns out that it’s where the region’s store of COVID-fighting personal protection equipment (PPE) is stored.

Mayor Ted Wheeler weighed in after Night 82 of The Portland Riots™ that he was shocked – shocked – that buildings were damaged. However, the mayor cheered on the protesters, who, if you’re new here, magically become rioters at 10 p.m.

The irony is not lost on me that the building that’s damaged is a center for community engagement, where people can access their local government, and a place that offers services and equipment that the people of Multnomah County need. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 19, 2020

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters are rioting, burning, looting, assaulting, threatening, and holding Portlanders in varying neighborhoods hostage while they block streets and throw their anti-government and anti-Trump wingdings. They show no signs of stopping. The riots will likely continue until after the election – READ MORE

