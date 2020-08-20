Bitter Bolton Suggests Trump ‘May Attempt’ Staying in Office If He Loses: ‘Under Trump, There Are No Rules’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is suggesting it is not out of the question for President Donald Trump to avoid the peaceful transfer of power if he loses the upcoming presidential election.

During a talk hosted by the National Press Club, Bolton told host Michael Freedman it is going to take Republican leadership to make sure Trump does not extend his stay.

“He may attempt anything. Look, under Trump, there are no rules except what benefits Donald Trump. I think this is nonetheless not a moment to get apocalyptic before we have more evidence,” Bolton said.

He added, “That’s why I was so disturbed by his comment yesterday as reported by the press because I think that to try to say in advance, ‘the only fair outcome is when I win’ is something that we should pause over. This is going to call for some leadership by Republicans.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --