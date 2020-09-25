Portland Protesters Threaten to Burn Down Home for Displaying an American Flag

Protesters in Portland, many of whom have taken their activism to residential areas of the city, threatened to burn down a home for displaying an American flag.

The city has experienced well over 100 days of protests, and in that time demonstrators have moved into residential areas of Portland. Terrance Moses, a black veteran who runs a nonprofit in Portland, said he observed protesters marching in the streets of his neighborhood. However, the demonstration took a turn after activists noticed an American flag displayed on one of the homes.

“It went from a peaceful march, calling out the names, to all of a sudden, bang, ‘How dare you fly the American flag?’” Moses said, according to the New York Times. “They said take it down. They wouldn’t leave. They said they’re going to come back and burn the house down.”

“We don’t go around terrorizing folks to try and force them to do something they don’t want to do,” he added. “I’m a veteran. I’m for these liberties.”

The couple that displayed the American flag on their Kenton-area home said they were “fearful of retaliation from the roving protesters, who had found their phone number,” according to the Times. Despite that, they are refusing to take down the American flag. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --