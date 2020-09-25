School Officer Tases, Handcuffs Woman For Not Wearing Mask At Eighth-Grade Football Game

An Ohio woman was tased and handcuffed on Wednesday for not wearing a mask at an outdoor eighth-grade football game, according to reports.

The woman, identified as Alecia Kitts, was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by a school security officer on Wednesday, WTAP-TV reported. The officer “appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs,” the station said.

In a video shot another attendee of the game, Kitts yells “Don’t touch me!” as cheerleaders can be heard in the background. “Get off of me! I will not put my hands behind my back!”

The woman taking the video says, “This is over a mask. I don’t think he can arrest her for not wearing a mask. This is not a warning,” she says with a laugh.

In the video, Kitts can be seen sitting far way from other people in the bleachers. As a large male officer and another woman wrestled with her, she yelled, “This is bulls***!” – READ MORE

