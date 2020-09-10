Portland Police Arrest Dem Staffer During Riot

Police arrested a top Democratic staffer in Oregon’s state legislature this weekend for interfering with a police officer during the Portland riots.

The police arrested Kristina Narayan, who is legislative director for the top Democrat in Oregon’s House of Representatives, along with 58 others during a riot that began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. Narayan has worked for House Speaker Tina Kotek since 2016.

On Saturday, officers blocked a crowd marching toward the East Portland Community Policing Center. Police declared a riot after somebody in the crowd threw a firebomb toward officers, which set fire to a member of the community. The rioters continued to throw rocks, fireworks, and mortars toward the officers. – READ MORE

